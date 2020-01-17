Hampton police investigate downtown shooting

A man was injured after two people started shooting at a business in downtown Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division is looking for help tracking down to individuals that shot at a business in downtown early Friday morning.

Around midnight, Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a shooting that took place in the first block of East Queen's Way. On the scene, officers found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated. He is expected to be OK.

After investigating, officers found out that people were arguing inside a business before they were asked to leave. After leaving the building, the two people fired their guns at the business, hitting the victim who was standing outside.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

Officers described the first suspect as a black male with shoulder-length braided hair, a short beard, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a red jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, red pants and a black beanie-style hat.