Man killed early Christmas Eve morning in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed early in the morning on Christmas Eve and Hampton Police are investigating the circumstances.

According to a spokesperson, police officers responded to a call they received at around 3:20 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene by members of Hampton Fire and Rescue.

The spokesperson said they didn't know the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident, and that it remains under investigation. They also said they had no information about any possible suspects.

They said the person who was killed would not be identified until next-of-kin has been notified.