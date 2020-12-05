Hampton police investigate possible domestic shooting

After police responded to a 3:49 a.m. call about a shooting on West Chamberlin Avenue, they found a man suffering gunshot injures. A woman was detained at the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — Early Tuesday morning, Hampton police responded to a call about a possible domestic shooting in the 300 block of West Chamberlin Avenue.

After a 3:49 a.m. call, police responded to the scene and found an adult male with a gunshot injures. A reporter at the scene said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 13News Now reporter said a woman was detained at the crime scene.