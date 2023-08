Officers found a man outside with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday in Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Marion Road at around 3:30 p.m. That's right off of Old Buckroe Road.

