UPDATE: Man seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Hampton

Hampton police said a shooting involving an officer happened around 11:37 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Mercury Blvd. This area is near the IHOP and Enterprise.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was acting disorderly with a bat outside of the Wynne Ford dealership. The man hit an officer with the bat.

Then an officer shot him around 11:37 a.m. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released any other details about the officer who was involved in the incident, and they haven't explained exactly what happened leading up to this.

Currently, detectives are investigating in the Enterprise parking lot at 1004 West Mercury Blvd.

