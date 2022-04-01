UPDATE: Man seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Authorities said a person was left seriously injured after being in a police officer-involved shooting, Tuesday morning in Hampton.
The Hampton Police Division said they responded to the 1000 block of West Mercury Blvd. for the shooting. That's near the intersection with North Armistead Avenue.
According to police, a 30-year-old man was acting disorderly with a bat outside of the Wynne Ford dealership. The man hit an officer with the bat.
Then an officer shot him around 11:37 a.m. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not released any other details about the officer who was involved in the incident, and they haven't explained exactly what happened leading up to this.
Currently, detectives are investigating in the Enterprise parking lot at 1004 West Mercury Blvd.
We are working to get more information and will share updates as it becomes available.
