Hampton police investigating 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a 7-Eleven robbery that happened just after 3 a.m. Monday, in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive.
A release from investigators said a suspect walked into the convenience store, implied he had a gun and took cash from the business, before leaving on foot.
There aren't any pictures of the suspect, but police said he was described as a black man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Police did not say how much money the suspect took from the 7-Eleven.
If you can help police find the culprit, call the division at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.