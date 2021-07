The 19-year-old has life-threatening injuries from the shooting that happened around 1:12 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was hit by a bullet around 1:12 a.m. Friday.

The Hampton Police Department said the victim was in his vehicle when he was hit.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Highland Ave, but police have no further information at this time.