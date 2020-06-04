Hampton Police looking for suspect from weekend shooting

The shooting left a 20-year-old man critically injured. Police are investigating the circumstances and motives, and are looking for information about a suspect.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for help to identify the suspect or suspects in a shooting that left one man critically injured Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call around 1:56 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the area of West Weaver Road and Pennwood Drive.

Investigators said when they got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man that had been struck by gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not given an update on the victim's condition.

Police say the man had been walking in the area when he encountered a person who shot at him.

They are still investigating the circumstances and motive of the shooting, and have no suspect information at this time.