Hampton Police looking for suspect from weekend shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for help to identify the suspect or suspects in a shooting that left one man critically injured Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call around 1:56 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the area of West Weaver Road and Pennwood Drive.
Investigators said when they got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man that had been struck by gunfire.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not given an update on the victim's condition.
Police say the man had been walking in the area when he encountered a person who shot at him.
They are still investigating the circumstances and motive of the shooting, and have no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police division at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.