Hampton police search for man involved in Dollar General robbery

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a business robbery.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect, who was dressed in all black, entered the business, took his gun out, and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.