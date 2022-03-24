x
Crime

Hampton police search for man involved in Dollar General robbery

Police say the suspect entered the business, took his gun out and demanded money.
Credit: Hampton Police Division

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a business robbery.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect, who was dressed in all black, entered the business, took his gun out, and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

