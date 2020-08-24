Hampton Police: man shot on Briarfield Road

At the scene, in the 1500 block of Briarifield Road, investigators found a man who was shot. They did not initially say how serious his injuries were.

HAMPTON, Virginia — Police are investigating after one man was shot on Briarfield Road in Hampton this afternoon.

A tweet from Hampton Police said they got the call around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, in the 1500 block of Briarifield Road, investigators found a man who was shot. They did not initially say how serious his injuries were, or if he'd been taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. To share information about the crime with investigators, call the tip line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.