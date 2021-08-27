Hampton Police Officer shot at, not hurt; investigators searching for dark SUV

When the police officer got out of his unmarked car, identified himself and started giving orders, someone from an SUV fired a gun at him.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Police officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle Thursday night when someone fired a gun at him.

Friday morning, the division released information about the crime, in the hopes that someone would have information about a dark-colored SUV that could lead them to the suspect.

The release said this happened near the intersection of Shell Road and New York Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

An officer was investigating a suspicious car when the SUV drove up and stopped near them.

When the police officer got out of his unmarked car, identified himself and started trying to talk to the people there, someone from the SUV fired a gun towards him.

The bullets hit the officer's car. Hampton Police said the officer wasn't hurt.

The car fled the scene. Now, police are searching for anyone who knows who could have been in the SUV.