Taskforce officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout

The US Marshalls Task Force was working with local police Wednesday to follow a suspect wanted for a homicide case. He was killed in a shootout with officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a taskforce officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning, the city's police chief said.

In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the US Marshalls Task Force was working with local law enforcement to follow a suspect wanted for a homicide case.

The suspect's car stopped at the intersection of Todds Lane and Big Bethel Road around 11:20 a.m., and when the suspect stepped out of the car, he immediately started firing at taskforce officers, Talbot said.

Both an officer and the suspect were shot several times.

The officer is in critical condition undergoing surgery, Talbot said, and the suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Talbot said another person was in the suspect's car at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. Talbot said the witness was talking to Hampton Police Division detectives, who are handling the investiagtion.

Police have not named the suspect or said which homicide the suspect was wanted for because family has not yet been notified.

The intersection on Todds Lane will remain closed for some time, but police say there is no danger to the public any longer.

If you have any information that could help the police in this investigation, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.