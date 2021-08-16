x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hampton police investigate string of paintball assaults

Several people and vehicles were struck by paintball projectiles throughout Hampton, but nobody has been seriously hurt.
Credit: starkovphoto - stock.adobe.com
Special protective mask for playing paintball with traces and spot of hit of a ball with paint. Equipment for playing paintball on a wooden table. Game marker and a protective mask. Image photography.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a series of assaults using a paintball gun. 

Several people and vehicles were struck by paintball projectiles throughout Hampton between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, but police say none of the incidents resulted in serious injuries or damage. 

News outlets report that the victims were all walking or standing near roadways. 

Eyewitnesses have described the suspect vehicles as a white Ford Explorer, a white Dodge Charger, and a yellow Ford Mustang.

Related Articles