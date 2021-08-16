Hampton police investigate string of paintball assaults

Several people and vehicles were struck by paintball projectiles throughout Hampton, but nobody has been seriously hurt.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a series of assaults using a paintball gun.

Several people and vehicles were struck by paintball projectiles throughout Hampton between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, but police say none of the incidents resulted in serious injuries or damage.

News outlets report that the victims were all walking or standing near roadways.