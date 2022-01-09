Hampton Police Division: Person shot after altercation in convenience store parking lot

The victim, who has non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by a private car before officers arrived at the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 26, 2021.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a person with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to a release, the shooting happened around 4:16 a.m. on the 1500 block of North King Street.

The victim, who has non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by a private car before officers arrived at the scene.

There is no word on the victim's identity or condition at this time.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim had been shot after a physical fight with two suspects in the parking lot of the Triple 7 convenience store.

There is no available suspect information at this time.