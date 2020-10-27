Hampton police: person shot in parking lot after noticing two strangers with guns

Investigators said the victim was walking through a parking lot when he saw two strangers with guns. They shot at him, running away, and the victim returned fire.

HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, the Hampton Police Division said they were investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Monday night.

According to a release, investigators said the shooting happened around 8:05 p.m. in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Investigators said the 26-year-old victim was walking through a parking lot when he saw two strangers with guns. They shot at him, fleeing on foot, and the victim returned fire.

Right now, police don't have any other suspect information. They also didn't have a motive to share.