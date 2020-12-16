Hampton Police release suspect description after 7-Eleven robbery on Aberdeen Rd

Police said the person was described as a Black man wearing a black jacket with a fur rimmed hood, black pants, white gloves and a face mask.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said on Tuesday, just about 10 minutes before midnight, the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road was robbed.

Investigators said the suspect demanded money from an employee, and left the store on foot after he got it. Police did not say if the suspect was armed.

Security footage did not reveal a photo of the suspect. Police said the person was described as a Black man wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black pants, white gloves and a face mask.