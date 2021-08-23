Police: 20-year-old man injured following shooting in Hampton

Hampton Police Division is looking for a person connected to a shooting that happened in the area of E Street and Briarfield Road Sunday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from July 26, 2021.

Authorities need the public's assistance in finding the person connected with a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call Sunday, Aug. 22 around 11:30 p.m. about a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 20-year-old man who had been dropped off there after being shot in the E Street and Briarfield Road area. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police have not released the man's identity. They are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting and the events that led up to it.