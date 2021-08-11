Hampton police say man killed in shooting on St. George Way

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The Hampton Police Division said it received a report around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 of gunshots heard in the area of the 1200 block of North King Street.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was in the roadway on the first block of St. George Way and died there.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects at this time.
If you know anything that could help detectives with this investigation, please call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.