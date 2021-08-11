Hampton police say man killed in shooting on St. George Way

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead in the first block of St. George Way Wednesday around 1:35 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a report around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 of gunshots heard in the area of the 1200 block of North King Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was in the roadway on the first block of St. George Way and died there.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects at this time.