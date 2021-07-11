Hampton police say two men shot on West Pembroke Ave.; both injured

The men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot while driving in the area of Aberdeen Rd. and West Pembroke Ave. Sunday morning.

HAMPTON, Va. — Authorities are looking for the people who were involved in a shooting that left two people seriously hurt early Sunday.

The Hampton Police Division said it got a call about shots fired in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue. This report came in just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found two men who had both been shot, a 47-year-old and a 21-year-old. They were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the two were shot while driving through the area of Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue. Police have not provided any details of the events that led up to the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who knows anything about the incident is encouraged to call the HPD at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.