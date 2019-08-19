HAMPTON, Va. — A 7-Eleven was robbed on Friday, and the Hampton Police Division is trying to track down who did it.

Around 1:10 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a robbery at the convenience store located in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road.

Police said the investigation revealed that the two people walked into the business, sprayed the clerk with a "chemical agent," and demanded money.

After getting cash and cigarettes, the two people were able to get away before officers arrived on the scene.

The store clerk was treated by medics at the scene, and they are expected to be okay.

Hampton police described the first person as a black female, about 5'2, and 125 lbs. The second robber was described by police as a black male, approximately 6'1, and weighs 170 lbs.

If anyone has information about this crime they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.