Police search for suspect accused of demanding car at knifepoint, assaulting man

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in an assault and attempted car robbery that happened on May 25.
Around 2:54 a.m. that day, police were called to respond to an attempted carjacking in the 200 block of Union Street.
According to police, a 43-year-old Hampton man was getting out of his car when he was approached by "a tall, dark-skinned black male."
The unknown suspect pulled out a knife and said he wanted to take the vehicle. After the man refused, police said the suspect assaulted him and left the area on foot.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
Police are looking for tips that could lead to the identity of the carjacking suspect.
Call the Hampton Police Division at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.