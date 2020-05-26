Police search for suspect accused of demanding car at knifepoint, assaulting man

A robbery suspect demanded a 43-year-old man's vehicle at knifepoint, and attacked him after he refused. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in an assault and attempted car robbery that happened on May 25.

Around 2:54 a.m. that day, police were called to respond to an attempted carjacking in the 200 block of Union Street.

According to police, a 43-year-old Hampton man was getting out of his car when he was approached by "a tall, dark-skinned black male."

The unknown suspect pulled out a knife and said he wanted to take the vehicle. After the man refused, police said the suspect assaulted him and left the area on foot.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Police are looking for tips that could lead to the identity of the carjacking suspect.