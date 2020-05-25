Hampton Police search for suspect who shot man from car

Police said one man was shot and hurt on LaSalle Avenue on May 24. They're asking for the public's help to track down the shooter.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police said yesterday, a 40-year-old man was shot and hurt on LaSalle Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The victim is expected to recover, but police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

Police said their investigations led them to believe the shooter took aim from a passing car. They're not sure yet what the circumstances and motives were in this crime.

According to a release, the Hampton Police Division has no other details about the suspect yet. They're asking anyone who might know about the shooting in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue to come forward.