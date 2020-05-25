Hampton Police search for suspect who shot man from car

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police said yesterday, a 40-year-old man was shot and hurt on LaSalle Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
The victim is expected to recover, but police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.
Police said their investigations led them to believe the shooter took aim from a passing car. They're not sure yet what the circumstances and motives were in this crime.
According to a release, the Hampton Police Division has no other details about the suspect yet. They're asking anyone who might know about the shooting in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue to come forward.
Call the Hampton Police Division at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. Callers with tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
