x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Hampton police searching for bank robbery suspect

The suspect stole some cash from the Bayport Credit Union on Big Bethel Road after passing a note to a teller suggesting he had a gun and demanded money.
Credit: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are trying to track down a person who robbed a bank Monday morning in Hampton.

Officers were called to the Bayport Credit Union on Big Bethel Road around 11:25 a.m. after hearing that a robbery took place there.

Police learned that someone went into the bank, approached a teller and passed a note that suggested he had a weapon and demanded money.

After getting some cash, he reportedly left the scene in a car.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black male wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark face mask at the time of the robbery. No surveillance photos have been released at this time.

Related Articles