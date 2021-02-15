Hampton police searching for bank robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are trying to track down a person who robbed a bank Monday morning in Hampton.
Officers were called to the Bayport Credit Union on Big Bethel Road around 11:25 a.m. after hearing that a robbery took place there.
Police learned that someone went into the bank, approached a teller and passed a note that suggested he had a weapon and demanded money.
After getting some cash, he reportedly left the scene in a car.
Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black male wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark face mask at the time of the robbery. No surveillance photos have been released at this time.