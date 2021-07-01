Hampton police searching for suspect from Blackwater Lane shooting

When police got there, they found a 21-year-old suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He's been taken to a hospital, and is being treated for gunshot wounds.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for anyone who might have been involved in a shooting on Blackwater Lane this Wednesday.

Police were called to the first block of that road about 7:50 p.m., after reports that a man had been shot.

When they got there, they found a 21-year-old suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He's been taken to a hospital, and is being treated for gunshot wounds.

A release from the division said they think the man was shot outside his home, and then moved inside.

Right now, there's no suspect information, and police are still searching for a motive in the crime.