Hampton police seek suspect, information following shooting on Todds Lane

The shooting happened around 12:47 a.m. on July 6 and left a 19-year-old man hurt.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police were called to the 1300 block of Todds Lane around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday after someone thought they heard shots fired there.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the teen was in the parking lot of 7-Eleven when he was hit. However, police don't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no information on a suspect at this time. Police ask that if you have any information that might help them investigate the shooting, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.