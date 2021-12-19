Shooting leaves woman dead in Hampton, police say

An initial investigation revealed that the woman had been outside the back of a multi-tenant home when she was hit by gunfire.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead this morning.

According to a release, police received the call at 4:02 a.m. that a shooting had happened on the 100 block of West County Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had died at the scene from her injuries.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect information.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.