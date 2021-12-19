Shooting leaves woman dead in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.
The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead this morning.
According to a release, police received the call at 4:02 a.m. that a shooting had happened on the 100 block of West County Street.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had died at the scene from her injuries.
An initial investigation revealed that the woman had been outside the back of a multi-tenant home when she was hit by gunfire.
At this time, there is no known motive or suspect information.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
If you have any information that can help police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip here. If your tip results in an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.