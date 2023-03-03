Hampton police investigate social media threat made by student at Hunter B. Andrews PreK-8 School

A police spokesperson said dispatchers learned of the threat Wednesday night, describing it as "a threat made via social media by one student towards another."

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division and the city's school officials are investigating a social media threat made by a student at Hunter B. Andrews PreK-8 School earlier this week.

A police spokesperson said dispatchers learned of the threat Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., describing it as "a threat made via social media by one student towards another."

"Student safety is paramount to our Division and we are working closely with Hampton City Schools to investigate this matter," the spokesperson said.

In an e-mail sent to parents Thursday morning and obtained by 13News Now, Principal Mario Barkley said police utilized its weapons detection units and K9s at the school.

Barkley added that the student involved will be disciplined and the Hampton Police Division "will take appropriate actions." He encouraged parents to reach out if they have any concerns about safety.