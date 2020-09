One person sustained life-threatening injuries, and another man was hurt, in a shooting in the 1800 block of Beall Street Monday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — One person sustained life-threatening injuries, and another man was hurt, in a shooting in the 1800 block of Beall Street Monday night.

In a tweet, the Hampton Police Division said the call came in around 11:30 p.m.

The division said both of the victims were adult males.

They did not share any details about possible suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

To help investigators, call tips into the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.