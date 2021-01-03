Hampton Police searching for woman accused of stealing car from elderly man

Police said the 77-year-old victim was getting out of his car when a woman pulled out a gun and demanded the vehicle. The car has since been returned to him.

HAMPTON, N.C. — Monday afternoon, the Hampton Police Division said they were looking for the woman who stole a car at gunpoint from a 77-year-old man.

A release from investigators said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Newton Road around 2:55 p.m.

The older man was getting out of his car when investigators say a woman pulled out a gun, and demanded he give it to her.

She allegedly took the Grey 2019 Hyundai Kona with handicap license plates and left the area.

The car has since been returned to the victim, but police want to find the woman who stole it.