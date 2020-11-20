Hampton Police: woman shot, hurt by acquaintance on Triple Crown Court

Investigators said a man she considered an acquaintance could have pulled the trigger. They said there was a confrontation near an apartment complex.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking into a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a woman hurt.

A release from the division said police were called to the first block of Triple Crown Court that day, just before 12:30 p.m., where they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital, and was expected to be okay.

Police did not share the name of the man who is accused of shooting the woman.

"Investigators have identified and are speaking to all parties involved," police wrote. "The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information to disseminate at this time."