Homicide clearance rates in Hampton Roads a mixed bag

More than 150 people have been killed in Hampton Roads so far this year. While some families have closure, others are still waiting for answers.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — 13News Now has tracked a rise in violence in Hampton Roads for months. Men, women, and children are getting hurt and dying all too often. More than 150 people have been killed in Hampton Roads so this year.

It was a particularly violent summer and while some families have closure, others are still waiting for answers.

"Let me tell you, homicides are hard crimes to solve," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

As of mid-October, the Newport News Police Department had a 78% homicide clearance rate. That’s one of the highest in our area, with 24 homicides. In 2020, they were sitting at a 64% clearance rate.

"A lot of the homicides that we’re seeing in our city are domestic-related," said Drew. "People that know each other, people that had conflict, people that are calling each other out on Facebook or social media or ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend meets new boyfriend, new girlfriend and then there’s a clash."

He said their 10 homicide detectives and the community are vital to solving violent crimes. They also lean heavily on technology like ShotSpotter, their NIBNS gun tracing software, and even Ring doorbells are vital to solving violent crimes.

"We’re not going to solve every homicide. I know that, you know that. All the technology in the world, I don’t know too many departments of size that have a 100% clearance rate, but that doesn’t mean we don’t strive for it."

According to the FBI, in 2018, the national average for homicide clearance rates is 62%. Here's how they stood locally:

As of mid-October, Chesapeake had 18 homicides, with a 66% clearance rate. In 2020, they had an 81% rate.

Norfolk has seen 50 homicides with a 62% clearance rate. In 2020, their clearance rate was 73%.

Portsmouth was sitting at a 52% clearance rate with 25 homicides. Last year, they had a 61% rate.

Hampton has had 18 homicides with a clearance rate of 44%. In 2020, their rate was 48%.

According to a spreadsheet on the Virginia Beach Police Department's website, they've investigated nine murders with an 88% clearance rate. In 2020, they had a 70% murder clearance rate.

Suffolk had a 100% clearance rate with just two homicides. Last year, their rate was 67%.

"Every homicide we solve, here or any other department, it doesn’t bring anyone back. I can’t do that. But what we can do is offer some closure," said Drew. "It removes the, ‘I wonder who did this and I wonder why.'"

One mother still asking those questions seven months after her daughter’s death is Elisheba Harris.

"My life is totally in chaos. I don’t sleep. I forget to eat," she said on the five-month anniversary of 29-year-old Deshayla Harris' death.

Deshayla was killed during that chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March. Investigators still have no leads and a $15,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to her killer.

“Maybe if I had closure, I could move on a little bit. I can’t move on at all," Elisheba said while standing next to her daughter's memorial on 19th Street.

It’s not just a mother who wants answers, it’s the Virginia Beach community.

"We are so heartbroken in our community. It’s not a time to be quiet," said Earl Lewis.

Lewis has worked with Elisheba for the last seven months, acting as her advocate and a shoulder to cry on.

"She hurts so bad because she has no closure. It was one bullet and it was reckless."

Back in Newport News, Chief Drew said the first 48 hours after a homicide are vital.

"The quicker we get to the scene, the quicker we get it processed, the more information. That first 48 hours, there’s so much hot information coming along, there’s a reason for that, right."

Drew said the most important thing for families to know is police never stop working to find answers.