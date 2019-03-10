NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A judge sentenced a Hampton man on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison after for distributing cocaine and heroin in Hampton Roads.

Erick Allen Osby, 24, was convicted by a federal jury in May of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.

In September 2018, Osby—who had active warrants for narcotics distribution charges out of Hampton—was caught by law enforcement approaching multiple vehicles parked in a residential area of 72nd Street in Newport News and acting in a manner consistent with drug trafficking, according to court documents.

Osby appeared to be distributing and receiving items to and from a white shoulder bag that he was wearing. Upon entering the back seat of one of the vehicles, law enforcement moved in and arrested Osby.

Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Inside the white shoulder bag was a bag of heroin, suspected narcotics packaging material, and Osby’s ID.

A bag of cocaine was also found on top of the shoulder bag, and nearly $2,000 in cash and a digital scale.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.