Hampton shooting leaves 1 man hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened near Jamestown Avenue and Teach Street. That's where one man was shot.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was shot while walking down the street.

HPD said the man is expected to survive.

Authorities said the call came in around 5:30 p.m.