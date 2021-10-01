Hampton police investigate after 35-year-old shot on Union Street

Police said the victim was walking down the street when they were hit.

A 35-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Hampton Friday night, police said.

The Hampton Police Department said they responded to the 300 block of Union Street around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Initial investigation showed the victim was walking down the street when he was shot.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.