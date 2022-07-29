Newly filed court documents reveal new details in deadly Hampton stabbing

Hampton Police identified the man killed as 58-year-old Richard Hogarth.

HAMPTON, Va. — Early Monday morning, Hampton Police responded to a violent incident at a home on Winder Court. Court documents said officers found a woman outside of her house suffering from stab wounds.

Police spoke to a man, also stabbed, who said he’s the boyfriend of the woman living in the home. He told police that 58-year-old Richard Hogarth came through the rear door of the home unannounced.

According to documents, that man said Hogarth walked upstairs where he stabbed a woman in her bedroom. She ran outside and collapsed on the grass. Then, her boyfriend confronted Hogarth with bricks inside the home.

Court records said officers found Hogarth in the first-floor hallway with injuries to his head and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said the boyfriend sustained injuries to his chest and forearm.

Lincoln Santiago said he’s the father of the woman injured. He said this isn’t the first time Hogarth tried to hurt his daughter.

“[He] attacked her before, recently, and still was able to come back here and try to finish the job,” Santiago said.

He said Hogarth wanted to get revenge after his daughter ended their relationship. Santiago said Hogarth stabbed his daughter about 12 times. The woman’s current boyfriend also told police Hogarth sent harassing text messages to her saying they had "unfinished business."

Documents said surveillance cameras inside the home captured the incident which was requested by police.