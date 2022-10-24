Hampton police investigate stabbing in Wythe area that left man seriously hurt

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue, the Hampton Police Division said.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt in a stabbing in Hampton Sunday evening, according to police.

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue, which is in the Wythe section of the city. It was reported shortly after 6 p.m., the Hampton Police Division said.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the man to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury. Police say the suspect is Samuel Clark, a 25-year-old man from Suffolk.

Investigators believe the man and Clark were inside a vehicle when they started arguing.

Clark allegedly assaulted and stabbed him when the man tried to exit the car. Clark fled before the police showed up.

Clark is wanted for one count of aggravated malicious wounding, the Hampton Police Division said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also send a tip through P3 Tips.