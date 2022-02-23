Virginia State Police: Man leads vehicle pursuit in Hampton, crashes into tree

Brandon Jones, Jr., 22, faces several charges, including felony hit and run and eluding police. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a Chesapeake man was injured after fleeing from a state trooper on Interstate 64, then crashing his vehicle in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Jones, Jr., 22, is facing three counts of felony hit and run, one felony count of eluding police, improper passing on the right, and multiple outstanding warrants out of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

The incident started around 3:20 p.m. when a state trooper was stopped in traffic in the right lane of I-64 eastbound near Settlers Landing Road.

According to VSP, the trooper saw several vehicles traveling on the closed shoulder behind him. He turned on his emergency equipment and was able to stop three vehicles on the right shoulder.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the trooper got the information of the vehicle behind, a Dodge Charger operated by Jones. When the trooper went to the next vehicle, he saw the Dodge back up and flee.

Jones drove between the trooper's vehicle and a 2019 Toyota Camry that was stopped in the right lane, striking both vehicles. He continued traveling down the eastbound shoulder lane.

The trooper pursued the Dodge as it exited onto Settlers Landing Road and traveled west at a fast speed.

When the Dodge entered the LaSalle Avenue intersection, it struck the curb in the median, causing it to lose control and run off the road to the right. The vehicle then struck a tree and light pole.

According to VSP, Jones left the scene after the crash, heading toward Pembroke Avenue. With some help from the Hampton Police Division and people in the area, Jones was captured at Maplewood Street.