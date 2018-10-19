A vigil in Hampton turned violent leaving two people shot Thursday night.

According to police, around 10 p.m. Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road. Responding officers found a 20-year-old Hampton man inside the 7-Eleven suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. While investigating, officers learned another gunshot victim, an 18-year-old walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating, police learned that several people were gathered at the 7-Eleven for a vigil when an argument took place. Things escalated, and shots were fired. One victim and one suspect were hurt during the gunshots, and the store sustained damage.

Three people have been arrested and charged for the shooting. Two 16-year-old Hampton boys were found shortly after the incident by Newport News Police and taken into custody without further incident.

The first teen has been charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, one count of Concealed Weapon, one count of Discharging a Firearm in Public, one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The second suspect was charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Obstruction.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Thaddaus Hayes was arrested and charged with one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, one count of Discharging a Firearm in Public, one count of Concealed Weapon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

