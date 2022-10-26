x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

Hampton police arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard.
Credit: Hampton Police Division / Twitter

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard.  

According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson.

Harris fled the scene before police arrived.

On Wednesday, Harris was found in Newport News and was taken into custody.

Harris was charged with the following:

  • Second-Degree Murder
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  •  Discharging a Firearm in Public

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New testimony in off-duty Norfolk police officer's manslaughter trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out