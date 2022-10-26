Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

Hampton police arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard.

According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson.

Harris fled the scene before police arrived.

On Wednesday, Harris was found in Newport News and was taken into custody.

Harris was charged with the following: