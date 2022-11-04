x
Man hurt in drive-by shooting near Andrews Boulevard in Hampton

HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard and Woodland Road when someone shot him from another vehicle.
Credit: Hampton Police Division / Twitter

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a Hampton hospital after he was shot Friday evening.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the 34-year-old man walked into the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive.

HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard and Woodland Road when someone shot him from another vehicle.

"It appears the victim was the intended target," HPD said in a press release.

Police haven't released any suspect information, but are asking anyone with information to call the department at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

