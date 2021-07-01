Man hit by gunfire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.
According to the Hampton Police Division, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Queen Street shortly before 7 p.m. They arrived to find a 27-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say that based on preliminary information, the victim was walking in the area when a passing vehicle opened fire on him.
The motive of the shooting remains under investigation, and police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.
If you know anything that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.