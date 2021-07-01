Man hit by gunfire in Hampton

Police say the victim is in the hospital and expected to be OK. There is no suspect information at this time.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Queen Street shortly before 7 p.m. They arrived to find a 27-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that based on preliminary information, the victim was walking in the area when a passing vehicle opened fire on him.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation, and police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.