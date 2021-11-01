Child shot in Hampton on Wakefield Avenue

Police said the child was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hampton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting Monday night involving a child.

Police were called to the 400 block of Wakefield Avenue a little before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a boy who had been shot. They did not release his name or age but said he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information and police are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line a 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.