Man shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Hampton

Investigators have learned the shooting happened in the area of Brightwood Avenue and Fairfax Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Hampton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the victim walked into a local hospital around 5:40 p.m. to be treated for his injuries. He currently remains in the hospital.

There's no word on any suspect information at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.