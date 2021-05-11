Man shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Hampton on Friday afternoon.
According to the Hampton Police Division, the victim walked into a local hospital around 5:40 p.m. to be treated for his injuries. He currently remains in the hospital.
Investigators have learned the shooting happened in the area of Brightwood Avenue and Fairfax Drive.
There's no word on any suspect information at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous and if your Crime Line tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.