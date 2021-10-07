One man shot, killed on Water Way in Hampton

Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Water Way.

Hampton Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Water Way around 5:45 p.m. One man has been pronounced dead on the scene. His age and identity have not been released at this time.

There's also no word on any possible suspect or a motive.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a cash reward.