Hampton woman caught with handgun at Norfolk Int'l Airport, TSA says

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton woman was caught with a gun at Norfolk International Airport while passing through security Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

The gun, a loaded 9mm handgun, was found when an X-ray unit alerted the woman's carry-on bag, requiring a closer inspection. TSA said Norfolk police removed the firearm and cited the woman on state charges.

The case will go to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. TSA also said the woman also faces a financial penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, wrote. “Our team should be commended for continuing to prevent guns from being carried onto flights."

People are only allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case, which must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.