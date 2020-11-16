FBI says hate crimes on rise in US; advocates call for passage of 'No Hate Act'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said more than half of cases involve racial bias.

NORFOLK, Va. — A report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the overall number of hate crimes in the United States reached a 10-year high in 2019.

Deadly hate crimes jumped by 112% to a total of 51 hate-motivated killings.

That's the highest reported number since the FBI began reporting the statistics publicly. Specific acts include intimidation, assault, murder, rape, and human trafficking

More than 57% of victims were targeted because of the race/ethnicity/ancestry biases of the offenders.

Around 20% were targeted because of the offenders' religious bias.

More than 16% were victimized because of the offenders' sexual-orientation bias.

And, 2.7% were targeted because of the offenders' gender-identity bias.

"The data also shows that fewer law enforcement organizations are participating in reporting hate crimes to the FBI, and this is the second year in a row that we've seen this decline," said Nikki Singh, policy and advocacy manager for the New York based civil rights group the Sikh Coalition, the organization which supports the passage of the "Jabara-Heyer No Hate Act" by Congress.

Sikhism is the fifth-largest religion in the world, with approximately 500,000 adherents in the United States.

"This act would require the government to address under-reporting and related issues by improving funding and resources at the state level including critical training for law enforcement and establishing hate crime reporting hotlines," she said.

An FBI spokeswoman told 13News Now that investigating hate crimes "is a high priority for the Bureau," and the FBI encourages anyone in Hampton Roads who believes they are a victim to contact the Norfolk Field Office at 757-455-0100, call at 1-800-CALL-FBI or by going online.