Henrico County police officer charged with domestic assault, other crimes in James City County

Investigators said Robert Luke Swift, who lives in Toano, faces a total of four charges for a couple of incidents.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department arrested an Henrico County police officer who lives in Toano. He faces four charges, including domestic assault.

Investigators said someone contacted them Wednesday about two incidents involving Robert Luke Swift, 24. The person said the incidents took place at a home and in a car on May 27 and June 1.

The police department didn't share much more information about the situation, other than the fact that the person who reported Swift had a cut inside her mouth.

In addition to the domestic assault charge, Swift faces charges of credit card theft and abduction (two counts).

A spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division said their own team would also be looking into the allegations against Swift, and promised to work with James City County investigators.

"Our sworn personnel are held to a higher caliber, and we recognize the severity of the allegations. We will monitor this case through our justice system to conclusion," wrote Chief Eric English.