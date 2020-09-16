x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Hertford, in northeastern NC, sets curfew following recent shootings

Mayor Ernell Brown signed the curfew order, which lasts a week. Young people must stay off the streets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The adult curfew starts at 9 p.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The back of the police officer with the inscription "POLICE" with a gun and a walkie-talkie. French policeman in outfit, view from the back on the street of Paris. France,

HERTFORD, N.C. — A small northeastern North Carolina town has issued an expansive curfew following three recent shootings that authorities say left one town resident dead and two injured. 

Hertford Mayor Ernell Brown signed the curfew order, which lasts a week.

Brown says the shootings were likely committed by people from out of town. 

The mayor says unsolved drive-by shootings in Edenton in July and in Portsmouth last weekend contributed to the curfew decision. 

Young people must stay off the streets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The curfew begins for adults at 9 p.m. There are some exceptions. 

Related Articles