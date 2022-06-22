Man fatally shot on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a man was found dead in the 2600 block of Hickory Street Wednesday evening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hickory Street just before 7 p.m.

That's where police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have yet to release any suspect information or what exactly led up to the shooting.