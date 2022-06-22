x
Man fatally shot on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a man was found dead in the 2600 block of Hickory Street Wednesday evening.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hickory Street just before 7 p.m.

That's where police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have yet to release any suspect information or what exactly led up to the shooting.

If you know anything that can help police, call the police department, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

