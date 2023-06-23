High-ranking Wheels of Soul member arrested in Isle of Wight County on drug charges

Isle of Wight deputies seized more than 400 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix narcotic, along with other narcotics, ammo and firearms from Demetris Daniels.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A high-ranking member of the Wheels of Soul biker gang was arrested in Isle of Wight County on June 16 on several drug charges, deputies said.

Demetris Daniels was charged with prohibited criminal street gang participation, possession of a heroin mixture with intent, possessing a firearm while also possessing drugs and possessing Schedule I or II drugs.

He was arrested at his house on Holly Run Drive in the Carrsville area of the county.

Daniels' arrest happened after the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 400 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix narcotic, along with other narcotics, ammunition, and firearms. The seized fentanyl has a street value of around $80,000.

According to the sheriff's office, Daniels is a sergeant at arms in the Wheels of Soul. He lives at the house of another high-ranking member, Ronald Matthews, who is currently in prison on gun charges.

Matthews' arrest in 2021 and conviction led investigators to Daniels.